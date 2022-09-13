Leonardo DiCaprio Reportedly In Pursuit Of Another 20-Something

It may not have taken Leonardo DiCaprio long to have found a new love interest.

DiCaprio, 47, recently split with Camila Morrone, 25, with the news coming to light about two weeks ago. Now, he is being linked to supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Sources told People that the couple aren’t yet dating, but that DiCaprio is undoubtedly in hot pursuit. It should also be noted that Hadid is 27-years-old, shooting down the notion that DiCaprio only sticks to the 25-and-under crowd.

Barely, but it’s something.

“They’ve been seen hanging out with groups of people,” People quoted a source as saying. “It’s only been a few weeks since the split (with Morrone). Since then, he’s been hanging out with friends and family.”

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Monroe Split

DiCaprio and Morrone dated for four years, with Morrone telling the Los Angeles Times in 2019 that she didn’t view their 22-year age difference as a big deal.

“There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date,” she said.

DiCaprio has since been seen hanging out in New York, where Hadid lives with her daughter Khai, who she shares with Zayn Malik.

A rep for Hadid avoided commenting on DiCaprio.

“Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time,” Gigi’s rep told People in a statement.

Prior to Morrone, DiCaprio dated the likes of Gisele Bündchen, Bar Rafaeli, Blake Lively, Erin Heatherton, Toni Garrn, Kelly Rohrbach and Nina Agdal.

Each of those relationships ended before any of DiCaprio’s girlfriends turned 26. That wasn’t so bad 10-15 years ago when DiCaprio himself was younger. But it could be considered an odd trend, which is clearly continuing, as he approaches his 50s.