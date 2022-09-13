Man Sparks Hilarious Outrage for Cooking Chicken Inside a Coffee Machine

Chicken + coffee machine = mess. Hilarious mess.

In a situation that went exactly as one might expect, a man cooked chicken inside a coffee machine in a hotel room. And social media isn’t letting him hear the end of it.

Alexander C., an employee of Building Bits, hatched a chicken-cooking trick and shared it on LinkedIn, the social media site intended for professional networking.

“I’m traveling for work and instead of eating a fancy dinner out, I’ve decided to cook a cheaper meal in the hotel room,” he wrote. “Even though the hotel room didn’t have a kitchen, I managed to use the coffee machine to cook chicken with butter and garlic. Although my company allows me to expense dinner while traveling, I wanted to save money because I know that every dollar counts on the [profits and losses]. It’s the little things that get you promoted. #work #money #hotel #coffee #promotion #careeradvice”

Chicken Cook Draws Lots of Squawking, No Recipes

This is honestly the best thing I’ve ever seen https://t.co/0NWj17l9d1 — Alex (@anothercohen) September 1, 2022

On cue, the post drew loads of responses among people with an opinion they felt needed sharing.

“This is the way,” one Reddit commenter said in Zen-like fashion.

A Twitter user said in cruder terms: “Cooks chicken in coffee pot to save money. S—s out large intestine.”

Another commenter had a more uptight reaction.

“He is putting himself at risk and messing up a coffee machine for others,” user FunkySlingshot said.

Another Reddit user pointed out that the company that employs the chicken chef is a commercial real estate platform that “sounds like a scam.”

“Saving company money by ‘cooking’ on a business trip isn’t impactful in anyway [sic],” a user wrote. “Can he find a way to save money across the board?”

A bit more realistically, user SmolTrollReaper wrote: “Like the company is gonna thank him for his sacrifices. Lmao.”

The chicken-cooking trick — oops, we mean “hack” — even inspired some dramatic writing … or, rather, work-time procrastinating.

“Hmmm who do we have on our bench that could take over the VP role?” user WoahStripes said. “How about that guy that put raw chicken in his carryon bag for a 5 hour flight and then cooked it in a best Western motel [sic] coffee pot like a college student?’ ‘What a budget conscious [sic] angel, let’s promote him.’ Zoom out, turns out it’s a KMart board room meeting in 2010.”

After another Reddit user compared the guy to a college student on a tight budget, user ThomasLikesCookies replied: “Don’t insult college students by comparing them to that idiot, lol.”