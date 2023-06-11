Lindsay Lohan Is in a Gorgeous New Era as a Soon-To-Be Mom

Back in her party girl days, few of us would have imagined Lindsay Lohan as a mom. However, on the cover of Allure, she’s looking completely happy and at home with her baby bump.

In fact, her pregnant belly is arguably the star of the photoshoot. One particularly gorgeous shot shows the 36-year-old dressed in black from head-to-toe with her hair flowing freely. She radiates confidence while flaunting her bare stomach.

“I can’t wait to see what the feeling is and what it’s like to just be a mom,” Lohan said in her interview with the magazine.

Lindsay Lohan Is in a New Era

Currently, the Mean Girls actress is living her best mom-to-be life in Dubai, where she joked that her daily routine hardly ever changes. However, that’s exactly what she wants right now.

“I really love structure because I don’t think I had that when I was young. Everything was coming so fast and I had so many things happening. My only structure was filming and being on set.”

Another thing that Lohan has been loving lately is her privacy. Allure reminds us that Dubai has strict laws about paparazzi, making it a safe haven for the redhead.

“In New York, I’m walking on the street and I hear the sound of a click, and I think, Was that paparazzi?” she said. “To never have to worry about that in a place where I live is a startling feeling, in a way.”

Dubai is also the place where she met her now-husband and the father of her child, Bader Shammas. The Falling for Christmas star was instantly smitten.

“I said to him, ‘I feel like you’re the person I’m going to be with forever,'” she recalled. “I’d never been able to talk to someone like this.”

While Lohan is looking forward to meeting her little one face to face, she’s also been contemplating the future of her career.

“Do I want to build my own brand? Do I want to relaunch a new production company? All of these kinds of things I can take time to think about,” she said.

