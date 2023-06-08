Jana Kramer Expecting Baby with Fiancé Allan Russell

Jana Kramer has a baby on the way! It’s been quite an exciting few months for the signer after she also recently announced she was engaged with then-boyfriend Allan Russell. Kramer first confirmed her pregnancy to People, saying, “I didn’t think it would ever happen again, if I’m being honest. I’ve been through a lot, so this has just been a really beautiful thing.”

She continued, “I’m letting it all sink in. It’s everything I’ve wanted and more. Allan was so sweet. He wrote me this little sticky note saying, ‘You deserve the happy ending.'”

Kramer is mother to 7-year-old daughter Jolie and 4-year-old son Jace from her previous marriage to Mike Caussin. Russell on the other hand is a father of a 16-year-old boy from his previous relationship. The two reportedly started talking about growing their family earlier this year.

Jana Kramer is Pregnant!

“I’ve had miscarriages, so I didn’t even know if it was possible. I’m like, yes, it’d be beautiful for us to create something because I love this man,” she stated. “It would be the silver lining with everything that happened, but I’d always get kind of down about it because I didn’t know if I was capable of carrying a pregnancy again. I was like, well, I’m going to be 40 in December, so I was like, we have one month to try. Literally one month.”

The county singer revealed that while attending the iHeartRaio Music Awards in LA in March, she had a “metallic taste” in her mouth. “That’s what I felt with both my other kids’ [pregnancies]. So I went to the store and got my Clearblue test. It said pregnant, and we just started crying.”

At the beginning of May, Kramer joyfully revealed the news to her daughter Jolie, who had been eagerly anticipating the arrival of a new sibling.

“Every time Allan and I kissed, Jolie’s like, ‘You’re getting married and having a baby! I want a baby brother, baby sister.’ I told her we were pregnant and she was so happy.”