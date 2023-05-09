The Irish Mixed Martial Artist is back on the scene in the new Netflix Docuseries McGregor Forever. It is set to drop on May 17th. While arguably not as exciting as McGregor hoping back into the ole Octagon, it sounds like we are in for a real treat.

At 5’9″, 156 pounds, and utilizing the infamous Southpaw stance, McGregor was likely one of the most exciting fighters to watch in the ring. His skill as a fighter was not all that made him fun to watch though, his highly cocky nature and brave words added to his persona immensely.

Conor McGregor’s last match to date was in 2021 against Dustin Poirier, where McGregor lost by KO early on in the match. Since then Conor has been recovering from a leg injury he acquired in the match. Wiskeyriff.com reported on some of McGregors’ comments regarding his rehab process: “This life, it’s an up-and-down mental game. I’m gonna fight for me. And I don’t let defeat faze me. The true champions rise again.”

Netflix Releases Trailer For Conor McGregor Docuseries: ‘McGregor Forever’

McGregor has been staying true to his name. Recently he called out Henry Cejudo for his loss in UFC 288. His insults sparked remarks from Cejudo like: “Your grappling is so you bad you can’t even submit a clean urine sample. I’ve seen more intimidating men on a can of Bud Light.” Eventually, the two quit their feud and were insulting. McGregor ended it with: “Haha my please! Good fight. Dust it off and come back. God bless.”

While we can see that the famed fighter is keeping up with his cockiness, it is harder to tell if his statement: “I’m still the man to beat in the UFC.” is as warranted.

McGregor shared that viewers of the Netflix Docuseries will get to encounter his matches from right beside the ring. Viewers will also get behind-the-scenes action showing more of the champion’s personal life. To drive it home, the 34-year-old claimed “It’s McGregor Forever. And don’t you forget it.” The series will remind us of the skill and fire of the acclaimed fighter, but will this be the end?