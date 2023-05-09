Two NYU Grad Students Fatally Shot Outside Puerto Rico Nightclub During Birthday Celebration

New York University is mourning the deaths of two graduate students who were shot by a woman outside a Puerto Rican nightclub while attending a birthday celebration over the weekend.

Franco Medina, 29, and Sergio Palomino Ruiz, 28, were innocent bystanders and caught in the crossfire of an incident that took place in front of a nightclub in San Juan, Puerto Rico police said. Medina and Ruiz were on a group trip with other students, according to a statement from NYU. They were reportedly celebrating a birthday at the time of the incident.

Authorities believe the two were killed when a heated argument broke out between a local woman and a group of others, per ABC 7. The woman has since been arrested.

“From the preliminary investigation, it emerges that this unfortunate event is an isolated incident due to an apparent prior dispute, which culminated in the death of these two young people, who had nothing to do with the situation,” the Chief of Police from the Puerto Rico Police Department said on Facebook.

“Together with the Police and the Department of Justice, components of different government agencies will be assisting the victims’ family and other companions visiting the island.”

The school released a statement on the tragedy.

“NYU grieves today with the family, loved ones, and friends of these students, whose lives ended tragically, suddenly, and far too early,” the statement read, via the New York Post.

“NYU has also reached out to the families of the slain students to provide whatever assistance we can and to express the sympathies of the University community. In addition, our counseling service will make resources available to students in the MBA program, the Stern School community, and especially to the close peers and friends of the slain students.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up by the Stern Student Government for the victims’ families.

“The Stern community is devastated by the loss of our dear classmates, Franco and Sergio,” the page reads. “They were such rays of light in our community, constantly bringing laughter, smiles and joy to all of us. We express our profound sympathies for their families and want to offer assistance how we can. SGOV will share the raised donations with their families in support.”

