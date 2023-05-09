Scarlett Johansson Shares Emotional Reunion with Jeremy Renner

Scarlett Johansson wondered if she would ever see Jeremy Renner again. She may not have been alone, as a snowplow accident nearly took Renner’s life in January.

But after lots of physical pain and even more rehab, Renner has pulled through. So Johansson made it a point to pay the beloved actor and fellow Avengers star a visit. Chris Evans, another Marvel superhero, went along.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

“I was honestly so f—ing happy to see him. I didn’t know if I was ever going to see him again,” Johansson told Variety. “To not only see him again but to see him thriving and in such an amazing space, mentally.”

Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner

Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner share a augh at the 35th Annual American Cinematheque Awards in November 2021. (Getty)

Johansson, 38, added it’s really no surprise that Renner, 52, was in high spirits.

“He’s a very spiritual person in general and a very soulful person. And you can see that in his work,” she said. “It comes through. He has such a depth to him. And I just was so happy to see that he is full of life and light, and he’s also hilarious. We laughed a lot.”

President of Marvel Studios/Producer Kevin Feige, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, and Mark Ruffalo pose at an Avengers: Endgame event in Hollywood. (Getty)

Evans, 41, confirmed.

“No tears at all. A lot of laughs and smiles and hugs,” he said. “Leave it to Jeremy to take something this potentially tragic and turn it into something so inspiring.”

These comments follow those made by Hailee Steinfeld, Renner’s co-star on the Hawkeye series on Apple+.

“I’m so grateful that he’s OK, and he has made a truly miraculous recovery,” Steinfeld, 26, told Entertainment Tonight. “I just couldn’t be more grateful that he’s OK, and he’s more than OK. He’s such a fighter.”

Read More: Scarlett Johansson Reveals The Secret Behind Her Strong Marriage With Colin Jost