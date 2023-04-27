Notorious Talk Show Host Jerry Springer Dies at 79

It’s a sad day today for many after it was announced that Talk Show Host Jerry Springer has passed away at the age of 79. His publicist, Linda Shafran, confirmed his death to Fox News Digital on Thursday morning.

For 27 years, “The Jerry Springer Show,” a popular syndicated talk show hosted by Springer, was a smash hit that never had a dull moment. The rowdy and unpredictable show was famous for its bizarre guests who often engaged in wild brawls, while the audience chanted, “Jerry, Jerry, Jerry, Jerry!”

Starting in 1991 and continuing for several decades, the show gained widespread recognition. In 1998, the show reached the top, outperforming The Oprah Winfrey Show in ratings with a viewership of 12 million. Prior to his stint on the show, Springer held the position of Cincinnati’s Mayor from 1977 to 1978.

Jerry Springer, one of the most influential and controversial figures in TV history, has died … TMZ has confirmed. https://t.co/PVIcjDcDld — TMZ (@TMZ) April 27, 2023

Springer’s final television appearance occurred during the latest season of The Masked Singer, where he performed as “The Beetle,” delivering a rendition of a Frank Sinatra classic.

According to a spokesperson for the family, Springer had been fighting a “short-lived sickness.” However, according to TMZ he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer a couple of months ago, and his condition deteriorated significantly earlier this week.

The family representative confirmed that he passed away peacefully on Thursday morning at his residence located in the Chicago vicinity.

Jerry is survived by his daughter Katie Springer and his elder sister, Evelyn.

Rest in peace Jerry Springer.