Olivia Dunne is the National Collegiate Athletics Association’s Top-Earning Female Athlete

LSU gymnast and social media influencer prodigy Olivia Dunne is officially a swimsuit model. Sports Illustrated just released teaser photos and video of the star from their newest issue, which will hit the stands on May 18.

Olivia Dunne Flew to Puerto Rico for the Newest Sports Illustrated Feature

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrlKnbiO_6G/

The 20-year-old looks stunning in a gray Entire Studios bikini, which somehow makes her dark tan and sun-bleached blonde hair pop. The photoshoot took place in Puerto Rico, where Dunne had the opportunity to show off her fit body while looking like a sexy mermaid.

“We’re absolutely flipping out over this, Livvy Dunne is officially an SI Swimsuit model!” wrote Sports Illustrated.

“It’s a dream come true. It’s an honor to be included because I love everything the magazine represents. It is all about supporting women from all different paths,” Dunne was quoted as saying.

Another post elaborated on what we can expect from Dunne’s interview.

“In January, @livvydunne traveled to Puerto Rico for her first SI Swimsuit shoot with photographer Ben Watts where we not only captured some absolutely epic images but we also chatted with her about her journey in the spotlight thus far,” wrote Sports Illustrated. “Head to the link in our bio to read about how Livvy hopes to level the playing field for female athletes to come and see some of her first few 2023 SI Swimsuit images.”

Livvy Dunne Is the National Collegiate Athletics Association’s Top-Earning Female Athlete

https://www.instagram.com/p/CriltLEA8zf/

Dunne has become a viral sensation in recent years after rising to fame as a teen gymnast, eventually joining the NCAA via Louisiana State University. When the NCAA started allowing their athletes to monetize social media in June of 2021, Dunne immediately started amassing a following. She has since exceeded 11 million followers between Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

Dunne is now the NCAA’s top-earning female athlete and an inspiration to young women and athletes around the world.

“Livvy is harnessing this newfound power and turning it into a long-term, sustainable brand, growing the sport of collegiate gymnastics and setting an example for athletes of the future of what they are also capable of accomplishing outside of the competitive arena,” wrote Sports Illustrated editor-in-chief MJ Day. “In a world where women are constantly being forced to pick a lane, Livvy is in all of them, winning. We couldn’t be more excited to feature her on the pages of our 2023 issue.”

Olivia Dunne called the opportunity to be a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model a “dream come true.”

