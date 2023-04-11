Paulina Porizkova Radiates Confidence in Stunning Nude, Makeup-Free Instagram Post

Model and writer Paulina Porizkova just celebrated turning 58— in her birthday suit!

In a daring Instagram post, the No Filter author shared a photo of herself laying in bed, covered by only her arms, a stuffed toy, and the corner of her bedsheets.

Videos by Rare

“I begin 58 with nothing but sunshine and a smile,” she captioned, “And the hope that the best is yet to come, and nothing but gratitude for all that has brought me here to the now.

Model Paulina Porizkova Has Nothing to Hide

This isn’t the first time that the Czech-born model has shown off her natural beauty. Porizkova is an outspoken advocate for women aging gracefully and embracing their bodies, flaws and all. Back in 2022, she got candid about her age in a conversation with Women’s Wear Daily, stating that was proud of the person she’d grown into.

“I am way smarter. I have more patience. I’m more intellectually curious. I’m more generous. Everything about me is better,” she said. “But I have wrinkles and that does not make me ugly.”

According to Us Weekly, Porizkova had a lot to say when a plastic surgeon on social media reportedly took issue with her aging appearance, pointing out where her face needed work. The original post is no longer available, but the model’s response on Instagram continues to offer an inspiring message to women.

“This is what an older woman in the public eye gets to deal with,” she wrote, “I’m told my face needs ‘fixing’. It has somehow gone ‘wrong’ by aging. Is it any wonder that most of us who have the means will resort to some forms of fixing what we’re told is broken?”

Her closing message to her fellow women was this: “Find what you think is beautiful in your friends and point it out. The best way to support one another is to celebrate what is already there.”

Well said, Paulina!