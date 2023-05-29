Pedro Pascal Reveals ‘Game of Throne’ Fans Once Gave Him an Eye Infection

Pedro Pascal found out that there are consequences to letting fans get too up close and personal.

Appearing on The Hollywood Reporter‘s Drama Actors Roundtable, the Last of Us star opened up about his (literally) eye-opening experience. When moderator Lacey Rose asked her guests about some of the ways that fans have interacted with them, Pascal revealed that several folks had the same bizarre request.

“People were super into taking selfies with their thumbs in my eyes,” he said.

Pedro Pascal Used to Let Fans Touch His Eyes

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The Mandalorian actor stated that the reason so many fans wanted that specific photo-op was that his Game of Thrones character, Oberyn Martell, famously has his eyes gouged out on the show. He also admitted that he usually complied.

“At first, I was so kind of earnest and happy about the success of the character in the show, and I would let them,” he said, adding, “In New York!”

He continued, “I remember getting a little bit of an eye infection.”

Pedro Pascal Talks Skyrocketing Fame

Pedro Pascal at the 2023 Met Gala. Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue.

Pedro Pascal’s reputation has taken a different direction since his Game of Thrones days, however.

“When you Google your name and ‘daddy,’ 1.5 million things come up,” Lacey Rose said to the actor. “You seem to be having fun with it.”

Rose also pointed out that, while Pascal has been in show business for a long time, his career has taken off in a new way quite recently.

“I’ve had the interesting experience — and the fortune, really — to be a part of jobs that have these kind of franchise-size successes,” the actor explained. “You’re very taken care of in terms of its level of exposure.”

Although being involved in popular franchises, such as the Star Wars universe, has its perks, Pascal also admitted that there was an added level of pressure because of expectations from the fanbase.

“I just want people to like me,” he joked.