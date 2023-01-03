Bad Bunny Offers Explanation on Why He Chucked Fan’s Phone in Water

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny showed that he’s more than bad in name only when he took a fan’s phone and chucked it in the water. But he claimed he has his reasons.

The incident happened in the Dominican Republic when Bad Bunny was walking down the street and surrounded by screaming fans. He grabbed the phone, flipped it over his head into a nearby body of water, and just kept strolling along.

His face showed he had zero regrets.

The phone belonged to a female fan. At least she got the selfie first — and Bad Bunny even smiled. But what came after that clearly surprised her and everyone else. Not surprisingly, the video hit TMZ and social media.

Bad Bunny Gone Sour

Anyway, he sent out a message on Twitter to seemingly explain his actions.

“The person who comes up to me to say hello, to tell me something, or just to meet me, will always receive my attention and respect,” Bad Bunny’s tweet reads when translated from Spanish. “Those who come to put a phone bastard in my face I will consider it for what it is, a lack of respect and I will treat it likewise.”

For the record, Bad Bunny has 4.8 million followers on Twitter. He follows no one.

He most recently appeared as a bad bunny in the Brad Pitt film Bullet Train. In the movie, his character seems like the type of guy who would throw a cell phone if you snuck a selfie with him.

Clearly, that was more than just an act.