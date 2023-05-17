Priscilla Presley Says Settlement of Lisa Marie’s Estate Strengthened The Family

An agreement has been reached regarding the estate of the late Lisa Marie Presley.

Family Values

“My family has resolved all confusion as it relates to our plea to the court and request for document interpretation after my daughter Lisa Marie’s untimely passing,” Priscilla shared in a statement. “Although some media identified such a plea as a lawsuit, I want to make clear that there was never any lawsuit filed against my beloved granddaughter.”

“As a family, we are pleased that we resolved this together,” Priscilla continued. “My family and I hope that everyone will grant us the privacy we have needed to properly grieve Lisa Marie and spend personal time together. We love and appreciate all of you and the Presley family is stronger than ever.”

The family reached an agreement regarding Lisa Marie’s estate between all parties, including Priscilla, Riley, and Michael Lockwood, the father of Lisa Marie’s fourteen-year-old twins, Finley and Harper.

Additional Statements

“All parties have reached a settlement and the families are happy,” Priscilla’s attorney, Ronson J. Shamoun, shared in a statement. “They are very excited for the future.”

“Riley is very happy. She’s a remarkable woman and her future is bright.” Justin Gold, Riley’s attorney stated.

The settlement terms have not been revealed and lawyers must submit the remaining terms of the agreement by June 14. Additionally, they will file a motion to keep the terms private. The judge will make a decision on the motion on August 4.

Mitra Ahouraian, entertainment attorney, spoke about the settlement, “I would think that a settlement is the best outcome. And [that] this would be a relief for everyone to have this resolved, and to be able to move on, and to come to some sort of agreement that everyone is happy with.”