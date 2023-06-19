Rumer Willis Shares First Photo of Baby Daughter and Bruce Willis

Rumer Willis is giving us a glimpse of her beautiful family! To mark Father’s Day, the 34-year-old new mother took to her Instagram on Sunday and shared a picture paying tribute her dad, Bruce Willis.

The photo shows a special moment as the actor cradles his 8-week-old granddaughter, Louetta Isley. In the image, the Armageddon star gazes away from the camera, cherishing the precious bond between them.

“Fathers to the old and new. Seeing my father hold my daughter today was something I will treasure for the rest of my life. His sweetness and love for her was so pure and beautiful,” Rumer said in the caption.

A Happy Grandpa!

“Papa I’m so lucky to have you and so is Lou. Thank you for being the silliest, most loving, coolest Daddio a girl could ask for. Best Girl Dad in the game.”

Rumer also joined in celebrating her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas on his first Father’s Day, now that he is a dad to their daughter. She captioned her tribute post, “@derekrichardthomas Happy 1st Father’s Day. Thank you for building a beautiful garden for Lou to play in and eat from. 🌱.”

She continued, “Thank you for filling the house with music for her to hear 🎶 Thank you for all the late night diaper changes and silly faces. I’m so grateful our girl has a papa that loves her so much and someone so goofy and weird so she knows that’s ok for her to be too. Thank you for the greatest girl I could imagine in my wildest dreams. We love you 🧡”

No Bad Blood!

Demi Moore, who was formerly married to Willis for 13 years until their split in 2000, also expressed her admiration for him on her Instagram page this Sunday. She posted a heartfelt tribute featuring a black-and-white photograph of Willis alongside their three daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah Willis.

“Forever grateful to you BW for giving me these three beautiful girls. We love our #girldad. Happy Father’s Day!” Moore stated in the caption.

