Jennifer Lopez Celebrated Ben Affleck With ‘Daddy Appreciation Post’

Jennifer Lopez has made a loving “daddy appreciation post” for her husband Ben Affleck, just in time for Father’s Day. Lopez and Affleck were once engaged in the early 2000s, but the engagement was called off in 2004. However, the couple rekindled later in life and married on July 16, 2022.

Lopez’s Instagram post features several images of Affleck and Lopez, as well as video footage of Lopez explaining how much she loves her husband. The post holds the caption, “Daddy Appreciation Post ✨Happy Father’s Day Papa. And Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing Papas out there!! We love you and appreciate you more than you will ever know 🤍.”

Jennifer Lopez’s Heartfelt Instagram Post For Father’s Day

In the video posted to Instagram, Lopez tells the hosts of The View, “It brings tears to my eyes. He is honestly the best dad I have ever seen. He is so involved. He teaches me, about how to interact with the kids sometimes.” Affleck acts as stepfather to Lopez’s 15-year-old twins, Maximilian “Max” David Muniz and Emme Maribel Muniz. Affleck also has three children from his marriage to Jennifer Garner, ranging from ages 11 to 17.

In the video, Lopez adds, “He’s just so in tune and he’s just such a brilliant guy anyway, he’s so learned in so many things anyway, and you can just tell that when he had his kids he must have read every book and everything that you could possibly learn about children and he applies and he’s present, and that’s all you can ask, for a present, loving dad who cares and shows up every single day and that’s who he is.” In the post, Lopez also shared footage from when the couple first started dating in the 2000s.

While the post is endearing, some people online are baffled that the first image included in the Instagram post appears to be a cropped nude photo. Lopez also posted the image to Twitter. The photo in question features Affleck shirtless, but his bare waist can be seen, leading some people to assume that Affleck was not wearing any clothes in the image. One social media user commented, “I’m sorry, but, did JLo just post a cropped nude of her husband on twitter????” while another wrote, “JLo posting what’s clearly a nude of Ben Affleck for Father’s Day is the funniest thing that I’ve seen all day.”