Savannah Chrisley Shares With Colton Underwood That She Knew He Was Gay

On the most recent episode of the reality star’s podcast, Unlocked, she and Underwood talked about their past encounters and why they decided not to continue seeing each other.

Past Occurrences

“When we met [for] the first time, I knew you were gay. Like, I knew it,” Chrisley told Underwood.

Before Underwood was the star of The Bachelor, he was recovering from his breakup with Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman. Chrisley was also in the same situation, having just gone through a breakup of her own.

“It was the ACM Awards … It was after Luke Kennard and I broke up,” she continued. “I was like, ‘Alright, screw this.’ You know how it goes. You go through a breakup.”

“I was coming off of a breakup [too] and I was just like, ‘Oh, why not. Let’s go see,'” Underwood responded.

Chrisley stated that “there was no connection whatsoever” between the two of them.

Underwood agreed about their lack of chemistry for “obvious reasons.”

“When I say, ‘It’s not you, it’s me,’ I truly mean that. And obviously, I’ve proven that at this point,” he quipped.

Making Space

Underwood remembered talking to Todd Chrisley, Savannah’s father, about dating his daughter.

“I remember riding to the carpet with your dad and he leans over and he goes, ‘Son, my daughter is not ready for a man like you,'” Underwood said. “And I was like, ‘Todd, I’m not ready for your daughter either.’ I didn’t say that, but I just remember him saying that to me.”

The Bachelor contestant came out nearly a year after his starring season on the reality drama. He talked about his journey during an interview with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America.

“I’ve ran from myself for a long time. I’ve hated myself for a long time, and I’m gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it. The next step in all of this was letting people know. I’m still nervous. It’s been a journey, for sure.”