Shannen Doherty Reveals Devastating Update on Her Battle with Cancer

Shannen Doherty shared a devastating update about her health, revealing that her breast cancer has now reached her brain. Taking to Instagram, the actress opened up about the intense emotions she experienced while undergoing radiation treatment, showing vulnerability as she lay beneath the treatment machine.

“January 12, 2023. On January 5th, my ct scan showed Mets in my brain. Yesterday’s video was showing the process of getting fitted for the mask which you wear during radiation to your brain. January 12, the first round of radiation took place,” she wrote as the video showed her crying inside the machine.

Shannen Doherty Reveals Update on Her Battle with Cancer

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtHpmIdpNRg/

“My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life. I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at cedar sinai. But that fear…. The turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like.”

Monday, the Charmed actress shared videos of medical professionals carefully fitting a head mask for her. The specialized mask is set to ensure her head remains stable during her sessions under the machine. The doctor is seen guiding her through the procedure while she laid flat on the table, as she signaled her approval to proceed with the scan without any interruptions.

Doherty has been candid about her experience with cancer in the past, showing her journey with her fans. The actress received her initial diagnosis in 2015 and shared in the subsequent year that she went through multiple rounds of chemotherapy, ultimately achieving remission in 2017.

During a 2020 interview, Doherty disclosed that her cancer had returned and progressed to stage 4, indicating its spread beyond the original site. In 2021, the actress stated that she was “doing well” at the time of the interview and held a positive outlook for the year 2022.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtKfA9QLdDm/

“If I were dreaming of what would happen in 2022, I think lot more research and progression as far as finding the cure for cancer is my ultimate, ultimate dream because even though I am thriving and I’m doing well,” she stated. “I still have cancer and you don’t want stage four, but I have it and so I think in the back of my mind, this constant sort of OK, ‘What can I do to help bring more awareness, what can I do the help raise money, what can I do to sort of push research for not just myself but for everybody else who is suffering from cancer?'”

She continued, “Realistically, I hope that my health just continues to be stable and that I continue the relationships with my husband and my mom and my friends and and I hope their work continues to grow and it only gets better. … I just I hope that next year, work-wise continues. I hope I continue to get these opportunities and that I continue to work with people that I’ve always admired and wanted to work with.”