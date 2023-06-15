Shannen Doherty Shares Intimate Video Showing Tumor Removed From Her Head

Charmed star Shannen Doherty shared an intimate video on Instagram detailing her experience of having a tumor removed from her head. Doherty was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer back in February 2020.

The video uploaded to Instagram on June 14 depicts Doherty in the hospital getting ready for surgery in January of this year. The post is captioned “January 16, 2023. Surgery. I had a tumor in my head they wanted to remove and also biopsy. I am clearly trying to be brave but I am petrified. The fear was overwhelming to me.”

Shannen Doherty’s Account of Surgery

The post’s revealing caption continues, “Scared of all possible bad outcomes, worried about leaving my mom and how that would impact her. Worried that I would come out of surgery not me anymore. This is what cancer can look like.”

Last week, Doherty posted a separate video to Instagram showcasing a radiation session and revealed that the cancer cells had spread to her brain. That post’s caption read, “January 12, 2023. On January 5th, my ct scan showed Mets in my brain. Yesterday’s video was showing the process of getting fitted for the mask which you wear during radiation to your brain. January 12, the first round of radiation took place. My fear is obvious.”

The earlier post’s caption also states, “I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life. I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at cedar sinai. But that fear…. The turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like.”

Doherty was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, which went into remission before returning in 2017. When asked about her health at People’s Charmed Panel at 90s Con this past March, she said, “I’m feeling great, thank you! … This crowd is amazing!”

In October 2021, Doherty made an emotional yet inspirational post on Instagram. The post featured photos of the actress battling her illness and a caption that read, “Is it all pretty? NO but it’s truthful and my hope in sharing is that we all become more educated, more familiar with what cancer looks like. I hope I encourage people to get mammograms, to get regular checkups, to cut thru the fear and face whatever might be in front of you.”