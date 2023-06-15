John Mellencamp Says He Was a Bad Boyfriend to Meg Ryan: ‘She Doesn’t Love Me So Much’

In a recent interview with Esquire, the singer opened up about the end of their on-and-off relationship. They took full responsibility for the demise of the relationship, which officially came to an end in 2019.

Videos by Rare

Life and Love

Venturelli / Getty Images file

“I love Meg Ryan. I went with her for 10 years. She doesn’t love me so much,” Mellencamp shared with the outlet. “She’s a great girl. I’m just a s—– boyfriend.”

When their relationship began, Mellencamp shared that he and Ryan had both recently emerged from their “shells.”

“Meg Ryan had just come out of her shell; I had just come out of my shell. We started dating. And we decided to do things on our own instead of having people do stuff for us,” he continued. “We were so f—— lost. We didn’t know how to do anything.”

Mellencamp added: “I’ve never checked out of a hotel by myself. Her and I went to a grocery store, and they wanted our credit card, and we looked at each other and said, ‘Here it is,’ and they said, ‘No, you’ve got to put it in this thing,’ and we went, ‘Then what happens?’ We laughed at how stupid we are, so hard we cried. I think she’s learned how to do everything, and I’ve learned how to do nothing.”

Moving On

Photo: CHRISTOPHER PETERSON/SPLASH

The artist and Ryan dated for three years before breaking up in August 2014. According to a source, the distance between them caused the relationship to end. However, they eventually reconciled and gave their love another chance.

It wasn’t long after their initial split that the pair were seen hanging out together once again. However, Mellencamp didn’t stay single for long and ended up dating Christie Brinkley for more than a year.

Two months before his and Ryan’s rekindling, he stated that she “hates [him] to death,” during a Howard Stern interview.

“Oh, women hate me,” Mellencamp added. “I loved Meg Ryan. She hates me to death.”

“I think it’s because I’m a child. I throw fits, I gripe, I complain. I’m moody. Every bad thing that a fella can be, that’s me,” Stern continued.