Suzanne Somers Says She Rejected Offer to Co-Host ‘The View’ with Barbara Walters 

During a guest appearance on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast, the actress claimed that she was offered a co-hosting spot alongside Barbara Walters on The View, but she decided to decline the offer.

Passed Opportunities

“I was originally asked to be on the original ‘View’ with Barbara Walters and whoever else, and I turned it down,” she shared.

“And everyone said, ‘Why would you turn that down? It is a national show,’” she continued. “I said, ‘First of all, I have to live in New York. I don’t really wanna live in New York. I like the weather down here, and I like the vibe down here,’”

“But secondly, I don’t do well vying for time,” she explained, “And there, you gotta interrupt and butt in and butt out. It’s just not my personality.”

Somers says that she “walked away from that” and has “never looked back.”

Her lack of interest in co-hosting the popular show hasn’t stopped Somers from creating quite the career for herself.

In The Spotlight

Suzanne Somers is an American actress, author, and businesswoman who has had a long and successful career in the entertainment industry. She is best known for her role as Chrissy Snow on the hit American sitcom Three’s Company and for her work as a fitness expert and lifestyle guru.

Somers started her career as a model, appearing in local TV commercials in California. She then moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting, appearing in shows such as The Six Million Dollar Man and The Love Boat.

Somers branched out into other areas, releasing several books and exercise videos. She also became a spokesperson for the Thighmaster, a popular fitness product. She continued to appear in TV shows, including Step by Step and She’s the Sheriff.

Today, Suzanne Somers continues to be an active presence in the entertainment industry. She is currently creating a series Suzanne Somers: Breaking Through. She is also a popular public speaker, discussing topics such as health, wellness, and lifestyle.