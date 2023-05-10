Teenager Caught Pepper-Spraying Teacher After Having Phone Confiscated

An unruly Tennessee female teenager pepper-sprayed her teacher after the teacher took away the student’s phone, a video revealed.

The incident at Antioch High School was captured via another student’s cellphone and shared on Reddit.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Apparently, the student who had her phone taken away by the teacher had her phone confiscated after “texting and Googling for answers for her school work.”

The video shows the female student getting up from her seat and walking out of the classroom as the student filming repeatedly tells her that “mace is crazy.”

Other students in the classroom laugh and joke before following the teenage female suspect out into the hallway, where she attempts to retrieve her phone from the teacher.

The teacher can then be heard saying “she pepper-sprayed me” when the student filming the chaos entered the hallway.

Antioch High School

The female student then tells the teacher to give back her phone, before pepper-spraying the teacher a second time.

According to the post, the teacher has now been assaulted by a student on two occasions. Two months earlier, per the post, the teacher was punched in the face after taking away another student’s phone during class.

The student is now facing discipline from the school, as well as a police investigation, WZTV in Nashville reported.

Per the school, the incident “represents a serious violation of law and our school policies, and the student involved has received appropriate disciplinary consequences.”