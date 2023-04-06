Sydney Sweeney Collaborates with Frankies Bikinis for Second Drop of ‘Sexiest Ever’ Swimwear Line

Sydney Sweeney has launched a second round of gorgeous swimwear with Frankies Bikinis. The clothing brand is calling it their “sexiest collection yet.”

Featuring a gentle color palette and romantic silhouettes, “Love Letters” is a celebration of the softer side of womanhood. Frankies Bikinis explains that the line “is inspired by the girl who follows her heart, with pieces that highlight Sydney’s gorgeous femininity and sweet romantic aura.”

“Love Letters” even includes a nod to Sweeney’s character in Euphoria, Cassie Howard. In Season 2, the troubled teen dons a pink, body-baring one-piece at her best friend’s birthday party. An almost identical one-piece exists in the collection, this time available in a variety of cute patterns.

E! News informs us that Cassie’s hot tub scene is what inspired the collaboration, since the original suit was provided by none other than Frankies Bikinis.

The actress has been sharing updates on the collection through Instagram, posting glamor shots of herself modeling the suits.

Sydney Sweeney Models Her New Swimwear Line

While it might not seem that out of character for a stunning celebrity like Sweeney to release her own line of sexy swimwear, the White Lotus actress hasn’t always considered her body an asset.

“I had boobs before other girls and I felt ostracized for it,” she told The Sun. She also explained that her appearance has led many to ignore her other qualities. “I have big boobs, I’m blonde and that’s all I have,” she summarized.

From that perspective, the curve-caressing “Love Letters” collection reads like an act of radical self-love.

Entertainment Weekly reported last October that Sydney Sweeney is also set to revive risqué cult classic Barbarella as both the main character and a producer. Few details are known about the sci-fi project. Perhaps it will inspire a space-themed line of Sydney Sweeney bodysuits!