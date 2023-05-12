19-Year-Old Indicted For Murder Of College Student Discovered Shot on Train Tracks

This past Thursday, 19-year-old Isiah Baez was arrested for the murder of college student DeAndre Matthews. Matthews was shot in the head and then his body was burned on freight train tracks in Brooklyn, New York. Baez is being charged with murder, criminal possession of a weapon, and tampering with physical evidence.

24-year-old Remy McPrecia was also involved in the murder of Matthews. McPrecia was arrested one week prior for concealment of a human corpse and tampering with evidence. No motive for the crime has been revealed as of yet.

Brutal Murder of Brooklyn College Student

Matthews, who was just 19 years old, attended SUNY Broome Community College where he studied criminal justice. His family stated that he wanted to become a social worker.

Matthews’ mother, Danielle Matthews, is devastated by the tragic loss of her son. She informed News 12 the Bronx that she does not have it in her to forgive Baez for murdering her son. She said, “He deserves any- and everything that he gets. He deserves every day to rot in that jail.” She also referred to her son’s killer as “evil.” Danielle added, “I want justice for my son.”

Matthews was last seen in the late afternoon when he was leaving his family’s home in his mother’s Jeep Cherokee in February of this year. He had just got off work at a Crown Heights detail shop called Buggy TLC. The vehicle was found burned a few minutes from where Matthew’s body was found. Danielle tracked her car and was the first person to discover her son’s body. It was reported that the young man showed signs of smoke inhalation and had “significant burn wounds throughout his body.”

When the victim’s body was first discovered, his heartbroken sister opened up to WCBS. She said, “This is disgusting. Like, my brother didn’t do anything to nobody, and I can really say that. He wasn’t in a gang. He wasn’t a violent kid. He wasn’t a bad kid. You know what I’m saying? He stayed in the house.”

