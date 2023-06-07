Tom Cruise Mocks His Running Scenes in ‘Mission: Impossible’ Movies Ahead of Global Running Day

On Wednesday, actor Tom Cruise (60) posted a funny tweet for Global Running Day. He used a GIF from his upcoming Mission: Impossible sequel featuring himself as Ethan Hunt, running across the screen.

Poking Fun

“Running in #MissionImpossible movies since 1996. #GlobalRunningDay,” he wrote in the caption. He also posted a clip from the film to his Instagram story.

Both profiles were also updated to feature the line “Running in movies since 1981,” in reference to the year he worked on the Endless Love and Taps films.

Tom Cruise returns to his role as Ethan Hunt in the upcoming seventh installment of the Mission: Impossible movie franchise, the first since 2018. In the movie, Ethan and his team are assigned to locate “a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands,” according to the film’s official synopsis.

The film features “a deadly race around the globe.” The synopsis adds: “Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most.”

The Lineup

For the latest Mission: Impossible film, Cruise is joined by a large ensemble cast, including Ving Rhames, Esai Morales, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Frederick Schmidt, Cary Elwes, Mark Gatiss, Indira Varma and Rob Delaney.

Global Running Day’s official website outlines their mission statement as “a worldwide celebration of running that encourages people of all ages and abilities to get moving.”

“This day plays an important role, reminding us of the positives that running can offer to our physical and mental health and the power of unification,” the website continued.