Tony Awards 2023: See the List of Nominees

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

0 Votes 1 Comment

Lea Michele and Myles Frost unveiled the nominees for the 76th annual Tony Awards live on CBS This Morning before announcing the rest from the Sofitel New York, located at the heart of Broadway. The Tony Awards, which celebrate the best in live theater, conclude an exceptional year for Broadway. The 2022-2023 season featured several acclaimed and innovative productions, including a total of 38 eligible shows, comprising 17 original plays, nine new musicals, six-play revivals, and six musical revivals.

Some Like It Hot led the Tony Awards receiving a grand total of 13 nominates. Meanwhile, the most nominated play was Ain’t No Mo’, with six nominations. Sweeney Todd and A Doll’s House were the two most recognized revivals, earning eight and six nominations, respectively.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

As far as acting awards, Annaleigh Ashford, Jessica Chastain, Jodie Comer, Sean Hayes, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II all received nominations for their performances. Excitingly, Audra McDonald made history with her 10th acting nomination for Ohio State Murders. Alex Newell and J. Harrison Ghee also made history as the first nonbinary acting nominees to be recognized with nominations.

Jerry Mitchell, recognized for his dedication to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS (BC/EFA) and years of volunteer service in the arts, will be presented with the 2023 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award.

Find the complete list of nominees below and don’t miss the chance to see the winners of the 76th annual Tony Awards, which will be hosted by Ariana DeBose and broadcast live from the United Palace Theatre on Sunday, June 11. The ceremony will be a four-hour televised event starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Paramount+. It will then continue on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Be sure to tune in!

Best Musical

& Juliet
Kimberly Akimbo
New York, New York
Shucked
Some Like It Hot

Best Play

Ain’t No Mo’
Between Riverside and Crazy
Cost of Living
Fat Ham
Leopoldstadt

Best Revival of a Musical

Into the Woods
Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot
Parade
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Revival of a Play

August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson
A Doll’s House
The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window
Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topdog/Underdog
Corey Hawkins, Topdog/Underdog
Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar
Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy
Wendell Pierce, Death of a Salesman

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play

Jordan E. Cooper, Ain’t No Mo’
Samuel L. Jackson, August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson
Arian Moayed, A Doll’s House
Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt
David Zayas, Cost of Living

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical

Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot
J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot
Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Brian d’Arcy James, Into the Woods
Ben Platt, Parade
Colton Ryan, New York, New York

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical

Kevin Cahoon, Shucked
Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo
Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like It Hot
Jodran Donica, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot
Alex Newell, Shucked

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play

Jessica Chastain, A Doll’s House
Jodie Comer, Prima Facie
Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976
Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play

Nikki Crawford, Fat Ham
Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain’t No Mo’
Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window
Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living
Kara Young, Cost of Living

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical

Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods
Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo
Lorna Courtney, & Juliet
Micaela Diamond, Parade

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical

Julia Lester, Into the Woods
Ruthie Ann Miles, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo
NaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot
Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden, Parade
Lear deBessonet, Into the Woods
Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot
Jack O’Brien, Shucked
Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo

Best Book of a Musical

David West Read, & Juliet
David Lindsay-Abaire, Kimberly Akimbo
David Thompson & Sharon Washington, New York, New York
Robert Horn, Shucked
Matthew López & Amber Ruffin, Some Like It Hot

Best Original Score

Almost Famous
Music: Tom Kitt
Lyrics: Cameron Crowe & Tom Kitt
Kimberly Akimbo
Music: Jeanine Tesori
Lyrics: David Lindsay-Abaire
KPOP
Music & Lyrics: Helen Park & Max Vernon
Shucked
Music & Lyrics: Brandy Clark & Shane McAnally
Some Like It Hot
Music: Marc Shaiman
Lyrics: Scott Wittman & Marc Shaiman

Best Orchestrations

Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro, & Juliet
John Clancy, Kimberly Akimbo
Jason Howland, Shucked
Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter, Some Like It Hot
Daryl Waters & Sam Davis, New York, New York

Best Choreography

Steven Hoggett, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot
Susan Stroman, New York, New York
Jennifer Weber, & Juliet
Jennifer Weber, KPOP

Best Scenic Design in a Musical

Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York
Mimi Lien, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Michael Yeargan & 59 Productions, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot
Scott Pask, Shucked
Scott Pask, Some Like It Hot

Best Costume Design in a Musical

Gregg Barnes, Some Like It Hot
Susan Hilferty, Parade
Jennifer Moeller, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot
Clint Ramos & Sophia Choi, KPOP
Paloma Young, & Juliet
Donna Zakowska, New York, New York

Best Lighting Design in a Musical

Ken Billington, New York, New York
Lap Chi Chu, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot
Heather Gilbert, Parade
Howard Hudson, & Juliet
Natasha Katz, Some Like It Hot
Natasha Katz, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Kai Harada, New York, New York
John Shivers, Shucked
Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann, Into the Woods
Gareth Owen, & Juliet
Nevin Steinberg, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Direction of a Play

Saheem Ali, Fat Ham
Jo Bonney, Cost of Living
Jamie Lloyd, A Doll’s House
Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt
Stevie Walker-Webb, Ain’t No Mo’
Max Webster, Life of Pi

Best Scenic Design in a Play

Miriam Buether, Prima Facie
Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding, Life of Pi
Rachel Hauck, Good Night, Oscar
Richard Hudson, Leopoldstadt
Dane Laffrey & Lucy Mackinnon, A Christmas Carol

Best Costume Design in a Play

Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes & Finn Caldwell, Life of Pi
Dominique Fawn Hill, Fat Ham
Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Leopoldstadt
Emilio Sosa, Ain’t No Mo’
Emilio Sosa, Good Night, Oscar

Best Lighting Design in a Play

Neil Austin, Leopoldstadt
Natasha Chivers, Prima Facie
Jon Clark, A Doll’s House
Bradley King, Fat Ham
Tim Lutkin, Life of Pi
Jen Schriever, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman
Ben Stanton, A Christmas Carol

Best Sound Design of a Play

Jonathan Deans & Taylor Williams, Ain’t No Mo’
Carolyn Downing, Life of Pi
Joshua D. Reid, A Christmas Carol
Ben & Max Ringham, A Doll’s House
Ben & Max Ringham, Prima Facie

Read More: The Best Dressed Stars at the Grammys

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote

One Comment

Leave a Reply

  1. Fantastic work, Mike. Since I currently make more than $36,000 each month from just one simple web business, I commend your efforts. Despite the fact that these are the most basic internet br-07 operations occupations, you may start making a reliable online income with as little as $29,000.
    .
    .
    Modify Your Connection—————————————————>>> GOOGLE JOB

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Late Night Shows Halting Production Due to Writers’ Strike

Wes Bentley, ‘Yellowstone Actor, Reveals Being $400K in Debt During Struggle With Drug Addiction