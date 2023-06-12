Valerie Bertinelli Has ‘Down Another Jean Size’ After Prioritizing Her Mental Health

Via an Instagram post, Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli, 63, has revealed that she has been losing weight like crazy after taking care of her mental health. Bertinelli posted a video to Instagram where she divulged her secret to shedding pounds.

In the video, Bertinelli walks her dog and talks to the viewers, saying, “So it’s getting about time for me to probably go down another jean size. I can’t believe it. And this all started in November, the month I got free.” Being “free” is in reference to Bertinelli’s divorce from ex-husband Tom Vitale last year.

Valerie Bertinelli’s Inspiring Instagram Post

In the video, Bertinelli continues, “And I started really concentrating on my emotional and mental health. And when I started doing that, I started caring about the nutrition that I put in my body more.” Bertinelli added that she has been focusing on adding more fiber and protein to her diet, but laughingly says that she is “okay on fat and carbs.”

Bertinelli’s post is accompanied by the caption, “Back in November, I really started concentrating on my emotional and mental health. The harsh words and abuse can never be unheard and taken back, but here’s the thing, I wouldn’t have taken them in and believed them in the first place, if I hadn’t been saying harsh and unkind words to myself first.”

The caption continues, “Through therapy, journaling, meditation, and slew of things you’ve watched me talk about on my feed the past year, I started to care about myself more and care how I treated myself more which led me to also care about the nutrition I put into my body. Caring not so much about calories but what are in those calories? Am I getting enough fiber? Am I getting enough protein? Am I getting enough vitamins, naturally, in my food? Am I drinking too much? What makes me feel better. What makes my body feel better?”

The caption ends with, “Keyword, FEEL better. I also went dry in January. And I plan to do it again in July. I have cut back exponentially on alcohol and I’m sure that has helped with releasing the weight I was carrying for protection. And it did protect me. I’m grateful for that. I don’t need protection any longer. I’m really starting to love myself. Deep down. All this to say I have a lot to talk about and will continue to do so. Thank you for coming on this journey with me. Please be kind to yourselves. You deserve it. We all do. We are enough. 🤍✌🏻”

Bertinelli is well-regarded for hosting several popular shows on the Food Network and winning several Emmys. The former One Day at a Time star currently hosts Kids Baking Championship, and starred in Valerie’s Home Cooking from 2015 to 2023, with the 14th and final season set to air this year.