Security tackles ‘fan’ attempting to celebrate Nick Taylor’s winning 72-foot putt at the Canadian Open

Nick Taylor, Canadian pro golfer, made history at the Canadian Open. He pulled off a 72-foot putt, winning the tournament. Nick is the first Canadian to win the Open in 69 years according to the New York Post. This was not the only exciting scene that took place at the tournament however.

Nick Taylor’s friend Adam Hadwin, who is a pro golfer himself, was present when Nick managed to pull off the feat. There was more action packed into the next 30 seconds than most golfing tournaments ever have. The scene was more similar to professional football than professional golf.

Hadwin was enthralled by the awe-inspiring win, so much so that he bolted onto the green, spraying champagne as he went. Suddenly, his celebration caught the attention of a nearby security guard. Without delay the security guard took action, sprinting at Hadwin. The guard was convinced that Hadwin was a wild fan endangering Nick.

Charging at the unsuspecting Hadwin, the security guard performed a perfect tackle, smashing Hadwin to the ground with a thud. Observing the spectacle, the crowd can be heard sighing and wincing at the powerful hit. After watching Hadwin go down, bystanders intervened. As reported by The Daily Beast, the victim is doing fine and his wife further commented saying that Adam: “In true Canadian form, apologized to the security guard for being tackled.”

Being interviewed, Nick Taylor stated: “I’m speechless. This is for all the guys that are here. This is for my family at home. … I’m very speechless. This is the most incredible feeling ever.” The feeling of winning the Canadian Open was incredible for Nick surely, but I would wager the feeling Adam Hadwin had after celebrating was even more breath-taking.