Why Didn’t Jennifer Coolidge Have Kids?

Jennifer Coolidge, 61, who has recently gone from a memorable character actress to an A-lister, has lived a very fulfilled life, but one endeavor she never attempted was having children. The White Lotus star revealed to British GQ that she feels as though Los Angeles, the city she calls home, caters to families instead of single people like herself.

Coolidge said, “I’m bored here,” when Los Angeles was brought up. She added, “I think I’d appreciate it more if I had kids or something.” Coolidge’s friends have encouraged her to ponder the idea of adopting a baby, but the iconic actress doesn’t think motherhood is for her.

Jennifer Coolidge Doesn’t Feel Fit for Motherhood

Coolidge told British GQ, “I’m very, very immature. I think that has kept me from having children, because I’m sort of a child. Maybe if I had kids, I would’ve had to have grown up.” She also revealed that she never found the right man to settle down with. The American Pie actress added, “I’ve never had, like, a laid-back boyfriend that was just full of joy, you know? Like, someone who laughs at all your shortcomings. That’s never who I choose for myself.”

During the same interview, Coolidge further opened up about her life in LA. She described a party she once attended in a building with multiple stories where, “each floor had a different thing going on, and it was kind of wild. There were no rules to the party; no one seemed very worried about manners; everyone was just having a really good time.”

Coolidge has catapulted her fame as of late, having won a Golden Globe and Emmy for her role of Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus. However, in one of Variety’s recent Actors on Actors interviews, Coolidge opened up to The Bear star Jeremy Allen White about how there was a moment when she was afraid her star was fading.

Coolidge told White, “Now that I’m old enough to really look back at my life and certainly my mistakes, I see a lot of those. But I never had any strategy. I just went job to job. I have to say I made the terrible mistake of not riding the wave that I had early on. It was sort of in the ’90s when I had Legally Blonde, Best in Show, and American Pie. And then a few years later, there was Cinderella Story and stuff like that. But there was a moment.”