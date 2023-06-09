Biden Asked Anderson Cooper If He Recalled “Gay Bathhouses” and “Around-The-Clock Sex” In Found Clip (Video)

As Biden and the Democrats attempt to continuously capitulate to the “LGBTQ” community over the month of June, some on the internet are questioning Joe Biden’s sincerity on the issue.

While Biden currently claims to be for gay marriage, he spent a majority of his career fighting against it. The true pivot seemed to come around the Second term of the Obama Administration in 2012. CNN reports on Biden’s previous anti-gay marriage stance,

The new law officially voids the Defense of Marriage Act, which defined marriage as between a man and a woman. It mandates that states honor the validity of out-of-state marriage licenses, including same-sex and interracial unions. As a senator, Biden voted for the Defense of Marriage Act in 1996. The bill signing Tuesday amounted to the culmination of his transformation on the issue. The bill passed in the House with 39 Republicans joining Democrats in support, after getting through the Senate with 12 Republican senators.

Some Twitter users have resurfaced a clip of Biden asking gay CNN anchor Anderson Cooper if he recalls ‘gay bathhouses’ and ‘around-the-clock sex’ during a 2019 CNN town hall. See a clip of that bizarre moment below…

Biden will host a pride month reception this weekend.



Why would Biden bring these things up during a town hall? What kind of sick person is he?

The Democratic Party threatens the existence of LGBTQ Americans every single year by importing millions of Islamic refugees that call for death to the entirety LGBTQ community.

While the Democrats may pretend for the month of June, most Americans understand that the capitulation is only part of a Democrat scheme to secure the LGBTQ vote.

At the end of the day, the Democrats care about money and power. They are willing to deceive anybody in order to gain money and power.