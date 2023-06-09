Biden Looks Confused, Has To Be Helped Off Of The Stage At North Carolina Community College (Video)

President Joe Biden is currently making a visit to North Carolina today in order to sign an executive order and visit a local community college.

Biden gave remarks at a community college with First Lady Jill Biden. Before making the speech, Biden appeared extremely angry at reporters who asked about the Justice Department indictment of former President Donald Trump.

See a clip of Biden snarling at reporters below…

An angry Biden tells the press he has "no comment" on the weaponization of his Justice Department pic.twitter.com/XpkJWKT1RQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 9, 2023

Biden then delivered remarks, slurring his words and struggling to read from the teleprompter. See a clip of that moment below…

Today in Biden vs. the teleprompter pic.twitter.com/GCDZKctb9K — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 9, 2023

Biden then became lost after delivering his speech. A handler has to assist him in stepping off the stage, as Biden appears to have no idea where to go. After Biden finishes speaking, he just stands in place, staring blankly as he did during the earlier portion of his visit. See a clip of that moment below…

AP reports on Biden’s visit to North Carolina….

President Joe Biden on Friday will sign an executive order that aims to bolster job opportunities for military and veteran spouses whose careers are often disrupted by their loved ones’ deployments. Biden is using a visit to the recently renamed Fort Liberty in North Carolina to highlight the order. The order directs agencies to develop a federal government-wide strategic plan on hiring and job retention for military spouses; bolster child care options; improve the collection of data on military and veteran spouses, caregivers and survivors in the federal workforce; and more than a dozen additional actions. First lady Jill Biden, in a call with reporters to preview the action, said the order was largely framed by conversations through the White House’s Joining Forces initiative, which looks to support families, caregivers and survivors of members of the U.S. military. The Democratic president is expected to sign the order during his visit to the base. https://apnews.com/article/biden-military-spouses-fort-liberty-fort-bragg-28b04057c1618d1df95f5988b929e8f5