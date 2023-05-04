Miranda Lambert Talks Navigating the Pressure To Change Her Look

The country singer is the newest guest on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? She’s opening up about the limitations that come with her public image and how these boundaries have shifted throughout her years in the industry.

Industry Staple

Mark Von Holden for Variety

When the country singer was starting out in the music industry in the early 2000s, she had to fight against people who wanted to change her look and the clothes she wore, as well as her sound.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

“There was a risk of people trying to dress me in a way that I didn’t want to dress or change my sound, and I just wasn’t gonna go for that, even really young,” she shared.

“I just kind of knew. It’s not about that. It’s about what I have to say, because I knew I had some really great messages I wanted to share with the world and I wanted that to be through song and not through, you know, a crop top.”

Even at a young age, she “was really about sticking to my guns — especially in my early years in the business of just wanting it to really be about the music.”

Trying New Things

Since she first made it big in the country music world with her self-titled debut album in 2001, Miranda Lambert has become more open to trying new things and pushing herself out of her comfort zone. This includes the clothes she wears.

“There were some moments where I was being pushed in directions that I just wasn’t comfortable. So I stood my ground, but as I’ve gotten older and more into the industry, I’ve kind of relaxed in that.”

As her tenure in country music continues, the singer says that she has “started to enjoy the process of maybe pushing some boundaries” in instances where she’d normally stick to what was comfortable.