Netherlands Crowns Transgender As ‘Miss Universe’

The Netherlands held a competition over the weekend to see which woman in the Netherlands would be selected to represent their Nation at the ‘Miss Universe’ pageant in October.

Surprisingly, no woman won from the Nation at all. Instead, a biological male, transgender individual named Rikkie Valerie Kolle won the competition. ‘Miss Netherlands’ will be a transgender individual in October.

This marks the first time that a biological male has been selected to the pageant. We have to wonder, will they make ‘Miss Netherlands’ win the competition on social justice alone?

For all the beautiful women in the Netherlands, this selection truly has to be a slap in the face. Regardless of how Rikkie Valerie Kolle looks, he is not a woman. The pageant is for women.

I think back to Riley Gaines, a swimmer in the United States that was forced to compete with a biological male named Lia Thomas. Gaines can be quoted as saying in her Congressional testimony, “It’s not transphobic to acknowledge how women deserve respect. fairness … safety … dignity.” See a clip of Gaines making that statement below…

RIGHT ON 🎯: "It's not transphobic to acknowledge how women deserve respect. fairness … safety … dignity."



Riley Gaines brings truth and common sense to a recent Senate hearing. pic.twitter.com/4e8mUHRVTW — Alliance Defending Freedom (@ADFLegal) July 6, 2023

The women of the Netherlands deserve respect and dignity. They do not deserve to be told that a biological man is more attractive than them because it is simply not true!