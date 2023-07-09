Biden Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Bows To Chinese Officials During Trip To Beijing (Video)

Biden Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen traveled to China this weekend in order to meet with Chinese Communist officials in Beijing.

Upon her arrival, Yellen actually bowed to the official that greeted her, bowing her head several times while shaking his hand. See a clip of that moment below…

WATCH: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen — in an embarrassing “diplomatic faux pas” — repeatedly bows to Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Beijing pic.twitter.com/iYcA7Jmuz6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 9, 2023

Is this bow just yet another example of the Biden Administration’s weakness when it comes to China? After all, it was China that capitalized on our failed exit from Afghanistan, immediately building a strong relationship with the Taliban.

Nobody has benefited more from the Biden Administration than China. President Trump, who made it a point to address our trade deficit with China, oversaw a world that saw China shrink in influence. For President Joe Biden, the results have been the opposite. China is creating new partnerships across the globe. Nations that the United States once considered close allies are now completely under the influence of Communist China.

You can thank Joe Biden and the Democrats for that!

Even Russia, who the Democrats accused Trump of being soft on, understood that President Biden and his Administration were far weaker than Trump. It was not until Biden took office that Russia began serious operations in Ukraine.

As far as 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. is concerned, nobody is home, and our adversaries understand that better than anybody. As long as the United States continues to be a leaderless Nation, we will continue to slide.

Yellen’s bow is a disgrace. It is a weak gesture of capitulation that the Chinese will use to humiliate us once again.