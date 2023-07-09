Shirtless Biden Relaxes On The Beach In Delaware Amid Scandals (Video)

Cocaine scandal? China? Out of control inflation? None of it seemed to be an issue for President Joe Biden as he relaxed on the beach with his family this weekend in Delaware.

Biden spent hours bathing in the sun, and confusingly staring at the waves with his mouth hanging wide open. See a clip of Biden at the beach below…

A shirtless Joe Biden enjoys a relaxing day at the beach.



Biden has spent 353 days — 39.2% of his presidency — on vacation. pic.twitter.com/1IpnjlNglS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 8, 2023

This visit to the beach comes as Biden’s most formidable challenger in the 2024 Election, former President Donald Trump, continues to campaign around the Nation, spending his weekend speaking in Nevada.

President Trump has alleged that the cocaine found on White House grounds belongs to Hunter and Joe Biden. Trump can be quoted as saying, “Does anybody really believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden”

Reporters have pressed White House Press Secretary over the cocaine issue to no avail. The Press Secretary has even gone as far as to call reports about Hunter and Joe Biden ‘irresponsible’. We reported on that statement from Jean-Pierre last week.