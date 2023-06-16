Pat Sajak Is Choosing His Next Gig Following ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Retirement Announcement

Sajak, who recently announced his retirement from hosting Wheel of Fortune, will not be leaving the workforce just yet. Instead, the 76-year-old will continue to serve as the chairman of the Board of Trustees for Hillsdale College, a prestigious institution located in Michigan.

New Opportunities

Before becoming chairman, he held the position of vice chairman on the private Christian school’s board for sixteen years, from 2003 to 2019.

“For decades, Pat Sajak has been an icon of radio and television. We know that he will be missed and congratulate him on his well-deserved retirement,” spokesperson Emily Stack Davis shared with USA Today.

“Hillsdale College is fortunate to have an even closer relationship with Mr. Sajak,” she continued. “Since 2019, we have benefitted from his wisdom, intellect, and good humor as chairman of Hillsdale’s board of trustees. We look forward to continuing our important work together and to what we are sure will be a bright future for Mr. Sajak and his family.”

Heartfelt Goodbyes

Sajak announced his retirement from the popular game show on Twitter on Monday.

“Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” he posted. “It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”

EVP of Game Shows at Sony Pictures Television, confirmed the news in a statement.

“As the host of Wheel of Fortune, Pat has entertained millions of viewers across America for 40 amazing years,” she shared. “We are incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years and we look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout the upcoming season.”