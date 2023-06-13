Whoopi Goldberg Says She ‘Wants’ to Host ‘Wheel of Fortune’ When Pat Sajak Retires

On Tuesday’s episode of The View, Goldberg enthusiastically announced her desire to be the next host of Wheel of Fortune. This came shortly after Pat Sajak, the show’s host for 41 seasons, announced his retirement.

During a panel segment on her daily round table show, Goldberg revealed her secret ambition. It was Alyssa Farah Griffin who brought up the topic, “Another legendary game show host, Pat Sajak, just announced that he’s going to be retiring from Wheel of Fortune at the end of next season.”

Goldberg asked Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings “What’s your reaction to the news? And any ideas on who should replace him?”

But before Jennings answered, the 67-year-old Sister Act star chimed in: “I want that job! I think it’d be lots of fun.”

Goldberg, who is a staple at ABC on The View and has other game show experience. From 1998 to 2004, she was the center square on Hollywood Squares where each contestant takes turns selecting a square. The star in that square will be asked a question and will give an answer, usually preceded by a zinger. The contestant can either agree with the answer or disagree if they believe the star to be bluffing.

Sajak isn’t going anywhere just yet! The beloved host will continue to grace our screens for season 41 of Wheel of Fortune, which is set to premiere this September.

“Well, the time has come,” he posted to Twitter. “It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”

Pat Sajak has signed on for three more years with the popular game show. Even better, he will be serving as a consultant for the show behind the scenes during this time.