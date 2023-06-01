Billy Joel Ends Madison Square Garden Residency After 10 Years: ‘It’s Hard to End’

On Thursday, Billy Joel announced that his historic residency at Madison Square Garden will conclude next year after his 150th lifetime performance at the renowned New York City venue.

All Good Things

“I’m kind of flabbergasted that it lasted as long as it did. My team tells me that we could continue to sell tickets, but 10 years, 150 shows – all right already!” Joel announced in a statement.

Joel, 74, will begin his last 10 shows on October 20th, 2023, and will conclude them in July 2024.

“I do remember the first time we played Madison Square Garden, it was the pinnacle of my career. I thought, ‘My God, I’m headlining Madison Square Garden.’ Everybody in the world knows when you play The Garden, it’s not just New York,” he mentioned in a statement.

“To our audience, I want to thank them for coming to our shows for this long. It’s hard to end, even at 150 lifetime shows. I just want to thank everyone for the wonderful thing that’s happened here.”

Six-time Grammy award winner announced they are selling their home on Long Island, but have no plans to leave New York in the near future, “I’m just spending a little more time down in Florida like old Jewish guys do from New York City.”

Onto New Things

“It’s hard to believe that we’ve been able to do this for 10 years. I didn’t know how long it was going to last,” he shared. “I never imagined anyone could have a residency here. It’s just been one crazy exhilarating night after another… To me, my band, MSG is more than just our office. It’s home. If you Google Billy Joel’s house, they show Madison Square Garden, which is kind of cool.”

In 1978, Joel performed for the first time at Madison Square Garden (MSG). In 2006, he set a record for the most consecutive performances by any artist, with 12 performances. In 2015, he set another record at MSG when he played his 65th lifetime show. This record was for ‘most lifetime performances by an artist’ at MSG. To honor him, banners were hung in the Garden’s rafters and are replaced each month with each performance.

Billy Joel has sold over 1.6 million tickets since his residency in 2014.

