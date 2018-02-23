A day after police made an arrest in the death of Alabama mother and adult performer Kathleen Dawn West, court documents revealed they believe her husband William “Jeff” West used a liquor bottle as a weapon to kill her.





The police complaint alleges that Kathleen West, 42, was murdered by being hit over the head with a bottle of Lucid Absinthe last month before neighbors discovered her dead and partially nude outside of her home next to her cell phone and what appeared to be an absinthe bottle. The news comes after officers confirmed she died of blunt force trauma to the head during a press conference on Thursday. They neglected to reveal the alleged weapon at the time.

The adult performer and her husband were captured by a liquor store’s surveillance cameras just hours before her death. The eerie footage showed the couple enjoying a date night and purchasing Lucid Absinthe and a bottle of Jameson Irish Whiskey. The store owner afterwards indicated that “everything was normal” at the time.

44-year-old Jeff West has since been arrested and charged with murder. He is currently being held on $500,000 bond. The couple’s 12-year-old daughter is now being cared for by relatives.

“He was a suspect in the very beginning,” Calera Police Chief Sean Lemley said on Thursday. “We know exactly what happened that night, and we do have evidence to support that.”

Soon after Kathleen West’s body was found, her husband reportedly walked out of the house, was informed that his wife was dead and simply walked back inside.

“He didn’t cry, didn’t show no facial expressions,” the father of the young woman who found the body recalled, with the woman herself adding, “It was odd. It was very odd. He walked out like it didn’t even matter to him.”