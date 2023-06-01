Tom Brady’s Kids Have a ‘Good Summer Lined Up’ With Vacations Split With Mom Gisele Bündchen

The former football star chatted with people about his new partnership with Hertz for the Hertz. Let’s Go! Campaign. During the interview, he shared a few details about his travel plans with his children this summer.

Summer of Fun

“I’ve got my little calendar right here,” Brady told PEOPLE. “We’re going to Disneyland tomorrow to celebrate because it’s the last day of school. Then they’re going with their mom for a couple of weeks to Brazil.”

When they return from Brazil, they’re “going with me to Europe.”

“They got lots of good plans,” he continued. “These kids have a really good summer lined up.”

He talked about how his children enjoy getting outside and being active. “It’s interesting because there’s so much attached to their friends with their devices and so forth. But I think it’s always a balance between letting them do those things and staying connected with people from Boston and from Tampa and from Costa Rica and from Brazil,” he shared.

Plenty of Plans

“They have so many friends and cousins all over the place, so keeping them connected because that’s the way we all connect right now is with our devices, but also balancing it out with all their activities and making sure that they stay really physically engaged with different things too.”

Brady said the kids benefit from “living on the beach,” adding that, “They have a lot of things they can do in their backyard. It’s fun.”

“It’s very different than being in the northeast for all those years where we just didn’t have a lot of those types of activities,” he continued. “So I think now that there’s more of those things, I definitely find it enjoyable. I think they definitely enjoy their time out there for sure.”