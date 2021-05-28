In 2018, the disgraced comedian Bill Cosby was sentenced to 3-10 years in prison for drugging and raping the Toronto woman Andrea Constand. And now, after three years have passed, Cosby has been denied parole for refusing to participate in the state-mandated “sexual predator” rehabilitation program. Doing so, Cosby says, would have been an admission of guilt. Cosby maintains his innocence despite the guilty verdict and accusations of sexual assault from 60 different women.

Cosby’s Sex Crimes

Prior to 2014, Bill Cosby’s sexual misconduct was something of an open secret in Hollywood. In 2005, the former Temple University employee Andrea Constand reported the beloved actor to the police and went filed a civil suit against him. But it wasn’t until Hannibal Burress’s stand-up routine, which acknowledged Cosby’s suspect behavior, went viral on social media that the public became fully aware.

Since 2014, 60 different women have alleged that Cosby assaulted them. Most of their accounts described being drugged by Cosby, who used quaaludes and awaking having been violated. These various incidents occurred over a span of more than 40 years and two involved 15-year-old girls. But despite the overwhelming evidence — and sheer number of accusers –Cosby maintains that he is innocent… even after being found guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault in 2018.

Now that shameless attitude has come back to haunt him. After refusing to participate in the court-ordered therapy for sex offenders, Cosby was recently denied parole. The scandal is now trending again.

Cosby in Prison

In December 2015, Andrea Constand filed three felony charges of aggravated indecent assault against Cosby in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. After a mistrial and a new trial, Cosby was eventually found guilty and sentenced to 3-10 years in state prison in 2018. Cosby’s legal team appealed that decision at the state supreme court level in 2019 but the guilty verdict was upheld. He is currently held at the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections SCI-Phoenix, near Philadelphia, where he is classified as a sexually violent predator.

Considering the 83-year-old Cosby’s wealth, age, and resources, most expected he would likely serve the bare minimum. Throughout the Coronavirus pandemic, the Cosby spokesperson Andrew Wyatt also appeared on TV pushing for an early release for his client. However, it now looks like Cosby will be serving more of that 10-year prison sentence.

After refusing to participate in the state rehabilitation program, which is mandated for sex predators, Bill Cosby’s petition for parole was denied by the Pennsylvania Parole Board. Reportedly, the decision was influenced by “the negative recommendation made by the Department of Corrections [and Cosby’s] failure to develop a parole release plan.” If Cosby does complete the treatment program, his request for parole will be reviewed again.