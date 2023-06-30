In yet another case of careless tourism, a man on a trip to Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah thought it would be funny if he stood on the railing. The railing looked out over the beautiful, massive canyon and a terrifying cliff.

Videos by Rare

In order to get on top of the rail, the man believed getting a running start was the best option. While Bryce Canyon does not boast as big a drop as the Grand Canyon, there is a good 800 feet between the railing on the lookout and the sharp, rocky ground below.

Careless Tourist Narrowly Avoids Deadly Drop Into Utah Canyon

With this in mind, the tourist who was apparently overly enthralled by the sight, began his terrifying feat. A video uploaded to Reddit, according to the New York Post, shows the man in the bright green shirt check to see if his partner was filming. Seeing that the camera was in place, all that was left was his jumping ability, a three and a half foot tall rail, and an 800 foot drop.

Naturally his first thought was, ‘run towards the cliff.’ He got a speedy head start and went to grab the rail. It may not look like it whatsoever, but his intent was not to vault himself over the edge… But when watching the video it looks like that was his plan. The actual plan was very poorly executed and he ended up launching himself over the side, completely hurdling the fence.

Thankfully there was just enough ledge for him to sprawl his arms and legs out, hanging on to his last hope as his feet skidded sending rubble into the canyon. He made it out alive despite the utter lack of sense used to perform the stunt.

Read More: Yellowstone Visitor Brilliantly Dips Fingers Into Nearly 200 Degree Hot Spring