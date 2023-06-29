On a not so pleasurable cruise ride this past Sunday, a 42-year-old woman from the US fell from 10 flights up on the ship into the Caribbean sea. It has since been discovered she was sitting on the rail to take a selfie when the incident occurred.

After plunging into the unknown at almost 6:00 pm, search parties were sent out to rescue her. According to the New York Post, the ordeal took an hour as the woman’s life was at stake.

The crew went to work and launched the rescue vessel, and went searching for the missing passenger. The clock ticked on as the search started to seem unsuccessful. The rest of the passengers could be seen peering over their balconies to spot the woman and watch the hoped for rescue.

Passenger Aboard Royal Caribbean Survives Dramatic Fall From Cruise Ship

They found her. Can’t believe and she is alive and well. People were out spotting and yelling that they saw her. Crew was on the spot in minutes pic.twitter.com/zRqqTL3rwc — Matt Kuhn (@matthew_kuhn) June 25, 2023

As the time dragged on people began to worry, some even gave up hope. Even when the crew was spotted tossing out life preservers and someone was drawn out of the water it still was unclear. Passengers thought the worst, thinking that they had simply found her dead body.

Another passenger named Matthew Kuhn commented: “After we saw the life rafts or the life preservers and the smoke — I was like, someone just died.” Everyone was pleasantly surprised when it became clear to onlookers that she was recovered alive and well.

The whole ship roared with cheers and applause as the lost passenger was brought back safe and sound. Matthew further commented saying of the recovery: “There was just a sense of, OKAY, cool. No one died on our cruise.”

The save was miraculous seeing as the odds are steeply against people who fall off cruise ships, not to mention the amount of time to recover played a blood-chilling role in the probability of her being alive. But thankfully, she came out unscathed and was able to enjoy the rest of her vacation.

