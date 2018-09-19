Menu
This is what happens when you hit a woman in front of her son. He knocks you out. YouTube Screenshot

What kind of coward hits a woman? The same kind who hits a woman in front of her son and never thought twice about this kid coming to his mother’s side.

The fact that he was laid out with one punch serves as proof that this loser is no where near the man that he thought he was.

It pains us to see the mother defending this loser, especially after, according to the lil’ slugger, he was warned about laying hands on his mom. If he ever thinks about hitting her again, he’ll have flashbacks to this day and simply put his hands in his pockets and lower his head like the coward he is.

