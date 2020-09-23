Editors Note: This article was updated on September 23, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. after authorities announced Chasity Collins was found safe after being kidnapped outside a 7-Eleven.

3-year-old Chasity Collins was inside a car when it was stolen outside a convenience store in the Red Bird area of Dallas. Authorities stated the toddler was officially found safe. Police confirmed Collins was in a white 2009 Lincoln 4 door MKZ sedan with Texas license plates JJT5997 when it was stolen outside of a 7-Eleven in the 2400 block of West Ledbetter Drive. Collin’s mother had left her inside the car unattended with the engine running before it was stolen.

Luckily, the girl was found safe by officers in the 1100 block of Mountain Lake Road, three miles from where she was taken. Investigators have yet to say whether or not there have been any arrests made. A regional and statewide Amber Alert was requested through the Texas Department of Public Safety after her disappearance.

Update: September 23, 2020 at 10:55 am. Critical missing Chasity Collins has been located and is safe. @ChiefHallDPD https://t.co/IkvalPr3nT — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) September 23, 2020

Below is information that was published before the new updated information was included.

An amber alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl who was kidnapped from a convenience store in Dallas Wednesday morning. According to authorities, it was around 12:30 a.m. when Chasity Collins’ mother left the engine running while she went inside a 7-Eleven located along West Ledbetter Drive at South Hampton Road. That’s when a stranger jumped into the car and drove off with Chastity still inside the vehicle. The 4 door Lincoln MKZ has Texas license plate number JJT5997. 3-year-old Chasity Collins is described as having brown eyes, black hair, stands around 3 ft tall, and weighs 85 pounds. She was last seen wearing an unknown color short-sleeve shirt with gray tights and no shoes.

A local and statewide Amber Alert was requested to the Texas Department of Public Safety. If you have seen Chastity or the stolen car you are asked to call the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268.

Amber Alert – Critical Missing Chasity Collins. If you see this child, please contact 9-1-1 or the Dallas Police Department at (214) 671-4268. @ChiefHallDPD https://t.co/d156MPUd30 — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) September 23, 2020

