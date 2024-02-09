Biden Malfunctions During Virginia Speech: “Roe v. Word — Ward!” (Video)

During a recent campaign reception in Virginia, President Joe Biden struggled to deliver his scripted remarks from the podium, stuttering and barely being able to get the words out.

At one point, Biden referred to blue states as ‘green’ states while attempting to compare Republican and Democrat states. The President can be quoted as saying, “I said I’m gonna be a president for everybody, whether you live in a red state or a green state!”

BIDEN (confused — again):



"I said I'm gonna be a president for everybody, whether you live in a red state or a green state!" pic.twitter.com/5cxqzwxiK6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 8, 2024

During another portion of his speech, President Biden could not pronounce the phrase “Roe V Wade,” instead saying, “Roe v. Word — Ward!”

Pathetic, and embarrassing. This speech came on the same day that Special Counsel Robert Hur released his bombshell report in which it was revealed that President Biden could not remember which years he served as Vice President of the United States under Barack Obama.

For Biden, this speech is just another example of how far he has slipped since announcing his campaign for President. For us at Rare, it is great to see other outlets finally covering Joe Biden’s cognitive decline.

We were among the first to routinely point this out, and were even cancelled by Microsoft and MSN for daring to show clips of the President embarrassing himself, and our Nation, constantly.

While we may have been cancelled for it, we are proud to see it become reality.