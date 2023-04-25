The Corruption Of Hunter Biden Explained

When news broke days ago that a former IRS Agent is seeking whistleblower status in order to disclose a mishandling of the Hunter Biden tax investigation, those who are aware of Hunter’s history were surely not shocked.

Unfortunately, because of media censorship, and directives given via federal agencies as revealed in the Twitter files, millions Americans remain unaware of how deep the corruption with Hunter Biden really goes.

Today we are going to dive into Hunter Biden’s history in order to display to the public the frequent and exuberant benefits he received from his father’s political position.

Upon leaving Georgetown University Law School in 1996, Hunter landed a gig at a major bank holding company in Delaware called ‘MBNA’. MBNA donated over $200k to Joe Biden’s Senate campaigns. He eventually became executive vice president before departing in 1998.

After MBNA, Hunter moved over to the Department of Commerce in the Clinton Administration. One hell of a step for a kid with just two years of work experience. Hunter reportedly focused on ‘ecommerce’.

From 2001-2008, Hunter was a partner of a lobbying firm called “Oldaker, Biden, and Belair”. He worked for many clients. See a sample of those clients he was listed as a lobbyist for in 2008.

While his father was running for President, Hunter Biden was a lobbyist pushing issues amongst Congress. The potential for corruption was massive. A report from 2008 revealed this potential for corruption, stating…

Based on lobbying disclosure reports, much of Hunter Bidens business comes from Catholic universities seeking governmental funding, including securing money through the increasingly controversial earmarking process. His recent clients include St. Xavier University, University of Scranton, St. Josephs University and Regis University as well as pharmaceutical companies Pulmatrix Inc. and Achaogen Inc…. According to lobbying data compiled by the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics, Hunter Bidens firm, Oldaker, Biden & Belair, which lists 12 partners on its Web site, has reported $1.7 million in lobbying fees so far this year. Last year, it reported earning $3.5 million from clients.

Somehow, someway, Hunter Biden skirted any responsibility for lobbying on behalf of entities seeking public funding while simultaneously working for his father’s Vice Presidential campaign. FEC data shows that during the 2008 cycle, Biden did in fact pay Hunter’s consulting firm.

After dealing in millions of dollars and political influence, Hunter Biden departed Oldaker, Biden, and Belair after his father was elected Vice President.

In 2009, Hunter Biden partnered with the stepson of then-Senator John Kerry, Chris Heinz, to create a private equity firm called ‘Rosemont Seneca Partners’ which claims to have trafficked in over $2.4 Billion in assets. See a photo of Hunter and Heinz below…

Heinz and Biden teamed up with the college roommate of Heinz, Devon Archer, to create Rosemont Seneca Partners, based just two miles from Joe Biden at the White House.

With the ‘Big Guy’, aka Joe Biden, in the White House as Vice President, the sky was the limit for Rosemont Seneca.

In 2013, while still a managing partner with Rosemont Seneca, Hunter embarked on a trip to Asia with his father. The two stopped in Japan, eventually making their way to China. See a photo of the two in Asia from that 2013 trip below…

The caption of this photo reads on the National Archives website…

Vice President Joe Biden, granddaughter Finnegan Biden, Dylan Locke, U.S. Ambassador Gary Locke, Mona Locke, and Hunter Biden sample tea during a traditional tea tasting ceremony, at Liu Xian Guan Teahouse in the Dongcheng District of Beijing, China, December 5, 2013. (Official White House Photo by David Lienemann) https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/issues/foreign-policy/asia-trip-2013

Just 10 days after this trip to China, Rosemont Seneca secured an astounding $1 Billion from the state-owned CCP controlled Bank of China. The Hill reported on this back in 2018, stating…

Hunter Biden, who arrived in China aboard Air Force Two alongside the vice president and the rest of the U.S. delegation, was at the time in control of Rosemont Seneca Partners LLC., a private equity firm that would go on to strike a deal with the state-owned Bank of China to create a $1 billion joint investment fund. https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/378629-breitbart-editor-biden-and-kerrys-sons-inked-deal-with-chinese/

The deal was eventually increased to $1.5 Billion. Are we supposed to believe that this trip, which occurred just 10 days before the deal was inked, had nothing to do with the massive deal made between Rosemont Seneca and the Bank of China?

Another Chinese investment firm by the name of ‘Gemini Investments’ also purchased a portion of Rosemont Seneca, called ‘Rosemont Realty’, for $3 Billion. The outfit is now called ‘Gemini Rosemont’ and still functions to this day. PRN newswire reported on that deal back in 2015…

Gemini Investments (Holdings) Limited, a Hong Kong listed company and U.S.-based Rosemont Realty, announce the formation of a joint venture, Gemini-Rosemont Realty LLC, to acquire and manage Class A institutional-quality commercial office properties in U.S. markets. “Gemini Investments’ financial strength coupled with Rosemont’s existing platform, management team and superior track record creates a powerful partnership,” said Michael Mahony, chief executive officer of Gemini Rosemont. “We see great opportunities to continue acquiring high-quality real estate in the U.S. market while also harvesting value for our investors, both existing and new. The possibilities for this venture are tremendous.” Gemini Rosemont will launch a multi-year acquisition program utilizing the joint venture’s access to capital in the U.S. and throughout the world. The company’s investment strategy will build on Rosemont’s success targeting Class A properties in gateway, primary, and select secondary U.S. markets. https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gemini-investments-and-rosemont-realty-form-joint-venture-300132117.html

Hunter’s connections to China don’t end with Rosemont Seneca either. Hunter also owns a 10% stake in the Chinese equity firm called “Bohai Harvest RST”.

The Washington Examiner revealed these ties back in 2021, showing that Bohai Harvest has been involved in providing facial recognition technology used to hunt down citizens throughout China. That report reads…

BHR, which counts Hunter Biden as a former board member and current significant stakeholder, has made extensive investments in multiple controversial Chinese companies, including Megvii Technology, sanctioned in 2019 for its alleged participation in China’s repression and high-technology surveillance in Xinjiang, and the state-owned China General Nuclear Power Group, blacklisted in 2019 for having allegedly attempted to acquire U.S. nuclear technology for military use in China. The Chinese investment firm also teamed up with the state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China, which was hit with sanctions in 2021 for its role in China’s military-industrial complex. BHR and AVIC purchased Michigan-based Henniges Automotive in 2015. Hunter Biden has reportedly been under criminal investigation since 2018 as federal authorities scrutinize his taxes and, possibly, his foreign business dealings, and the 51-year-old’s financial transactions with China might be at the forefront. BHR touts the fact that it “benefits from the support of its Chinese stakeholders including the Bank of China and China Development Bank Capital.” The Financial Times reported that Megvii was a “leading facial recognition company whose technology was linked to Beijing’s mass surveillance of Uyghurs in Xinjiang” and that “BHR was an investor in Megvii’s Series C funding round in 2017.” Reuters also reported that “Megvii Technology Face++ has recently officially completed a U.S. $460 million Series C financing, led by a Chinese state-owned capital venture capital fund” and other investments including “Bohai Huamei.” https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/hunter-biden-holds-stake-chinese-firm-invested-companies-sanctioned-us

Bohai Harvest has also been sanctioned by the United States government for human rights violations. The Washington Examiner article covers this as well, stating…

The Commerce Department announced in 2019 that the Bureau of Industry and Security would add “28 Chinese governmental and commercial organizations,” including Megvii, “to the Entity List for engaging in or enabling activities contrary to the foreign policy interests of the United States,” and that “this action constricts the export of items subject to the Export Administration Regulations to entities that have been implicated in human rights violations and abuses in China’s campaign targeting Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic minorities.” The federal agency said that “these entities have all been implicated in the implementation of China’s campaign of repression, mass arbitrary detention, and high-technology surveillance.” https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/hunter-biden-holds-stake-chinese-firm-invested-companies-sanctioned-us

We can’t imagine why an IRS Agent would request whistleblower protection with corruption this readily visible to the public…

Keep in mind, Hunter Biden recently made a trip to Ireland with his father. Was this part of another sham to continue to fund Hunter Biden?

For Hunter Biden, it has been a life of privilege and corruption. Apparently, he is untouchable. Why does our government continue to ignore Hunter Biden’s activities? Why is Hunter allowed continued access to Joe Biden?

More importantly, these facts spell out a hell of an explanation as to why America has allowed China to assert themselves on the world stage under Joe Biden. China has made the Biden family a LOT of money.

It appears that Americans will have to remove Hunter’s political power at the ballot box. With Joe Biden in the White House, the facts are clear… America is for sale.