Rob Schneider Tells Garth Brooks To Keep His Mouth Shut on Bud Light

After Garth Brooks came out and announced he will be selling “every brand of beer” including Bud Light at his Nashville bar, he has received some serious backlash. Comedian Rob Schneider believes it would have been best if he kept to himself on this one.

Schneider has argued that Garth’s decision was a wrong move for his ‘Friends In Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk’. Garth Brooks’ original comment on the matter was this: “I want it to be a place you feel safe in, I want it to be a place where you feel like there are manners and people like one another.” He continued with: “And yes, we’re going to serve every brand of beer. We just are. It’s not our decision to make. Our thing is this: If you [are let] into this house, love one another. If you’re an a–hole, there are plenty of other places on lower Broadway.”

Rob Schneider Tells Garth Brooks To Keep His Mouth Shut

As reported by Outkick, Rob Schneider walked through how in his words: “I mean, just from a business standpoint, just shut up, say I have nothing to do with it.” It makes sense to stay in your lane so you do not take unnecessary heat. Practically speaking, the direction Rob suggested would have kept Garth from facing any trouble whatsoever. But here we are.

As a free people we ought to speak up and fearlessly support what we believe in, but we must also be responsible for what we believe in and how we voice ourselves. Garth Brooks may have simply been trying to say that we are all people after all so no one is banned from his bar. But what he said actually distanced many of his fans and supported a company that tried to shove its agenda down its consumer’s throats.

As of right now, Bud Light is still rapidly declining, in fact it seems as if the company may never recover. They chose the wrong group of people to tread on.