Garth Brooks Says He’ll Sell ‘Every Brand of Beer’ Following Bud Light Controversy

After Bud Light had a nearly 25% decrease in sales and calls to boycott nationwide, Garth Brooks plans to sell it anyway. He believes that his Nashville bar and enjoying a beer should transcend such debates.

Garth Brooks, the acclaimed country singer himself, has plans to start the “Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk” in the South Broadway section in Nashville soon. The date is yet to be released. The New York Post reports that Brooks will typically stay out of political controversies. Boy did he choose the wrong one to weigh in on.

Garth considers himself a Republican, yet his recent statements have caused a bit of havoc for his fans. In fact, Brooks is already receiving some calls to boycott him and his bar.

Garth Brooks Will Sell ‘Every Brand of Beer’

Garth Brooks says he'll sell 'every brand of beer' at his new Nashville bar following Bud Light backlash https://t.co/AqoWIdsWNi — Insider Business (@BusinessInsider) June 11, 2023

On the other hand, many of Brooks’ fellow country stars have been quite clear on their stances against the Mulvaney mess over at Bud Light. For example, Kid-Rock has taken to shooting the twisted beer cans with his rifle.

It would be unfair to say that Garth Brooks is a fan of the ‘whole kit and caboodle’ of the Pride agenda. He commented concerning his new bar: “I want it to be a place you feel safe in, I want it to be a place where you feel like there are manners and people like one another.” He added: “Our thing is this, if you are let into this house, love one another.”

Bud Light did make quite a controversial marketing decision, completely misjudging their typical consumer base… and pushed a questionable agenda at best. Despite all this, there may be an ounce of moral truth in what Brooks says. We are all people after all.