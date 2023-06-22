In the wake of the decision to make ‘queer’ the face of an American beer, Kid Rock made his stance clear after blasting Bud Light cans with his rifle. But what about his bar? Is Bud Light still on the menu? We got to the bottom of it.

It appears that the answer is more difficult than it should be. First of all it has surfaced that Bud Light and other Anheuser-Busch products are on the menu at the bar per Newsweek.com. However after a deeper dive, it seems that Kid Rock may just desperately need to update his Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock ‘N’ Roll Steakhouse menu.

The reason being some have argued that no Bud Light is really served there. One Twitter user who shared the insight also shared a video of his experience. The video gives a glimpse of Kid Rock’s bar lighting up as the National Anthem is played on the electric guitar and the fans sing the ole Star Spangled Banner.

Does Kid Rock’s Nashville Bar Really Serve Bud Light?

I just returned from Nashville, spent my time and money at Kid Rock's bar (highly recommend)…Bud Light is NOT served there! pic.twitter.com/fsdL8afQN0 — theReal☆☆☆☆ 🇺🇲 (@the_real_shaneg) June 12, 2023

Patriotism is not scarce at the bar. However, many sites have been bashing Kid Rock lately for still serving the controversial drink at his bar despite his strong stance against it. The fact of the matter is this: Anheuser-Busch products are on his menu, Bud Light included when you check online. Further research shows that curious visitors who have ordered a Bud Light have found that the drink is banned, yet other Anheuser-Busch drinks are still sold.

Now that we have really gotten into the weeds here, there are plenty of bar options in Nashville Tennessee. Whether you visit Garth Brooks’ “Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk” where every brand of beer is sold, or Kid Rock’s “Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock ‘N’ Roll Steakhouse” where all but one brand of beer is sold, you wont run out of spots to grab a drink in the South Broadway section of Nashville.