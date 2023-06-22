Bud Light’s monumentally mindless mistake, bringing on Dylan Mulvaney, has dropped Bud Light sales and frankly is changing the beer market as a whole. Bud Light is down so bad that the company is attempting to win back respect, yet ex-fans are saying it is too late.

Videos by Rare

The once widespread and enjoyed beer hit its own customers with a blow they are not soon to forget. With the Mulvaney incident stained on the minds of the once loyal consumer base, many have taken offense at Bud Light’s weak response.

Bud Light Tries to Win Back Customers But It’s Too Late;”We haven’t forgotten”

Crack a cold one: we've got an epic summer ahead. Sock tans included. pic.twitter.com/CGRCvkHC60 — Bud Light (@budlight) June 22, 2023

In response to the sharpest crash Bud Light has ever seen (they are currently down $20 Billion in value per the New York Post) the beer company has launched a new ad and marketing scheme. The ad is not terrible as it humorously shows what a summer with Bid Light may have looked like pre Mulvaney, as it beckons us to “Crack a cold one: we’ve got an epic summer ahead. Sock tans included.”

The scene takes you back to a time when Americans drank Bud Light. The time when America was “The land of the free and the home of the brave.” Also a time when people gathered together and enjoyed a good ole BBQ cookout, friends, and family. I mean it doesn’t get much better than that right?

Well as one Twitter user pointed out however: “All I see is Mulvaney.” The issue is that Bud Light has already committed the deed. They nailed their own coffin when they put the trans agenda on an American beer. In other words, there’s no coming back for Bud Light, as their old customers are finding Modelo, ‘easier to drink,’ and ‘easier to enjoy.’

The words of Twitter users have summed it up nicely: “We haven’t forgotten.”